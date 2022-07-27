SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A halfway house in Lackawanna County is giving back to those who have fought for our country.

A few residents say it’s all a part of reintegrating into society.

Benjamin Boynton Jr. starts his day at Geo Reentry, a halfway house in Scranton.

“You begin to learn more about yourself. You learn your identity. You begin to get back into the swing of things and begin to be more responsible.”

He is one of the many residents who helped raise $1,000 which is being donated to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center.

“My father was a veteran and my brother as well. My brother was wounded and still is today. These guys a lot of times go through a lot of dirt and grime trying to support us and protect us. So, yes, I was more than happy to do that.”

Cassandra Pugh, a case manager, says “We want them to reintegrate and start taking part in the community in whole. So we will give them the option to physically do some community service or donate to some non profits in the area that definitely need help.”

The idea is to help people who have been incarcerated integrate back into the area as productive members of society.

Residents like Patrick Coyne who is enjoying his new life right here in Lackawanna County.

“I’m an alcoholic. I’ve been an alcoholic all of my life. Going from that situation to this situation. It’s a whole brighter day now that I’m sober.”

And getting the help he needs.

Director Gardnia Simeon says “You have to have people on the helping end. You have people on the correctional end, (the) discipline end. Us on our end is to help, to motivate, to be positive, to bring about change, to help them succeed and to basically guide them along the way.”

