NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU)— A local organization is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month.

The Habitat for Humanity resale store in Wyoming valley has been rebuilding lives for one year now.

They offer not only building supplies but gym equipment and personal care products all at a discounted price. Everything in the store is donated with the goal that everyone can have access to affordable building materials, to make their house a home.

“We want people to not live in poverty housing so we provide a stable home for people who again, otherwise would not have the opportunity for homeownership,” said Karen Kaufer the Executive Director.

“A lot of our new items are 50% off retail and a lot of our new items are priced well below fair market value,” says Joseph Hartmen the store manager at Habitat for Humanity resale store.

The Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity resale store is a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center.