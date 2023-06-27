LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Grabbing gloves, tools, and hitting the job; that’s what members of the Monroe County Habitat for Humanity do for those in need. No matter the weather.

“So we’re out here in the rain. As long as it’s still safe to do the repair, we’ll keep going,” said Dr. Kelly Jean Kemmerer.

Tuesday morning, the nonprofit was deconstructing a Long Pond resident’s deck due to a necessary safety project. All part of its home preservation program.

“Home preservation partners with homeowners with limited income to complete repairs that are necessary and sometimes critical so these are repairs that the homeowner would not be able to complete on their own,” said Dr. Kemmerer.

Families involved in the program get the repair help they need, but can’t afford.

The labor and tools come from the nonprofit and volunteers, an aspect crucial to their mission of ‘neighbors helping neighbors.’

“No matter where you are in the world, you know helping someone out, it is all about. Life is a team sport. So it’s real important that we all help each other,” said Scott Fabian.

Nearly a dozen volunteers from two different organizations helped tear down the deck. Putting in elbow grease along with a side of fun.

“It is a great opportunity for the adults and the youth of the church to get to know each other and bond. We play a lot of games, we play hard after we’re done even though we’re tired,” said John Quillen.

“It means the world. It’s so wonderful to help people who need the help and that also want the help,” said Allison Grazulis.

Homeowner Lorenzo Flowers is also helping out on his more than 30-year-old deck repair. He says the project makes wants him to give back to others.

“I really appreciate it. I think I’m going to volunteer more from what they have done for me today.”

The home preservation program is available to all Monroe County residents who qualify.

The Monroe County Habitat for Humanity is also looking for volunteers with a construction background to participate in repairs.