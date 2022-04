EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County hospital was on lockdown after a shooting victim walked into the emergency room Friday.

According to a spokesperson for Lehigh Valley Hospital – Pocono, a shooting victim walked into the emergency department prompting the lockdown for everyone’s safety.

They go on to say that the lockdown was lifted after Pennsylvania State Police secured the area.

There has been no word yet on the circumstances surrounding the gunshot victim.