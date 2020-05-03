Coronavirus

Growing demands for more protection in nursing homes due to COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An effort is underway in our region to provide additional resources to nursing homes.

A newly formed nonprofit organization will donate half a million dollars to these facilities to help purchase items like personal protective equipment and cleaning materials.

A state senator is criticizing the PA Department of Health for what he calls “no plan of action” to help nursing homes which are seeing large numbers of COVID-19 related deaths.

