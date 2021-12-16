Governor Wolf one-on-one interview in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It has been more than one year since a COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the FDA.

How has it helped us? And where will it take us as we continue to move closer to some type of normalcy?

Governor Wolf came to Scranton to discuss legislation to improve the working class.

Eyewitness News asked the governor about the progress of vaccines, local government implementing restrictions, and if we will ever be back to normal as a society?

As people everywhere are going about their business, while still in the middle of the pandemic.

Christine Kennedy of Scranton says in her own opinion vaccines are not working.

“People are getting boosters after their first two shots and there are still breakthroughs,” said Kennedy.

As Governor Wolf made his stop in Scranton, Thursday, he stated the first authorized COVID vaccine approved for use has helped during the past year.

“90 percent of the people who are getting sick enough to go to the hospital, 90 percent are sick enough to be in the ICU or getting a ventilator are unvaccinated. Vaccines are our strategies,” said Governor Tom Wolf/(D) Pennsylvania

With new variants forming, many wonder if they will ever see the light at the end of the tunnel?

“In terms of going back to normal, I think it is a new normal. This is a contagious disease that we didn’t have before to this extent,” Governor Wolf explained.

Wolf says the realization is that everyone is going to have to live with it.

“I think we’ll hopefully change our patterns, maybe a little bit, but we’re just going to have to live with it,” Governor Wolf said.

Governor Wolf says he does not plan to place any more regulations for masks or vaccines.

He’s leaving it up to the local government to make the decision.

Which we are seeing in Philadelphia, with patrons now being required to be vaccinated to enter businesses.

“They know what is going on at the ground level and what is best and what the local sentiment is. So, I wouldn’t presume to intrude on the decision-making,” Governor Wolf stated.

Governor Wolf was adamant about one thing as he spoke: If people get vaccinated it will continue to help stop the spread.