GOULDSBORO, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the event high schoolers look forward to all year long: prom.

Many will zip up, try on, and decide between dozens of pricey gowns; but one local salon in Gouldsboro is making sure students can get their dream dress without spending a penny.

“I think a lot of times students are unsure if they’re going to be able to afford to go to prom in these times and when they find a prom dress and it’s free, it’s just like so joyful and the moms, you can just see the relief on the mom’s face and the happiness in the daughter’s eyes, so it’s a great experience.”

Salon Joy owner Nichole Ann Londo started the free prom dress giveaway four years ago, saying the event has grown every year since.

“When we first started off, I just wanted to collect 30 dresses. We collected 80. Now we have well over a few hundred so it’s an amazing experience.”

Now the salon has more than 200 dresses up for grabs.

All of them were donated from the community, fitting every type of style and size.

“We have so much community support, so it’s just a great thing to be able to spread joy throughout the community.”

So leave the stress at home and say yes to the dress without breaking the bank.

“There are so many dresses so please come and collect them. Grab one or two!”

Salon Joy’s 4th annual free prom dress event kicks off Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 7. After the event, they will be donating all of the leftover dresses to the Scranton cultural youth theatre program.