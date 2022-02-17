Giving the gift of music, pianos donated to several schools and universities

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple pianos have been donated to several schools and universities in central Pennsylvania.

According to a release from Bloomsburg University, 11 Steinway pianos have been donated to area schools, including Bloomsburg University, Mansfield University, Williamsport Area School District, and Keystone Central School District.

The release states that 22 pianos were initially donated to Lock Haven University by the current vice-chair of the Lock Haven Council of Trustees, Margery Dosey. From there, Lock Haven donated half of the pianos they received.

Of the donation, Dosey said, “I am so pleased that Lock Haven University has found a way to make sure these magnificent instruments are able to be relocated to their new homes, so music majors and music lovers alike will be able to play and enjoy them as they are intended.”

To commemorate the donation, Bloomsburg University will hold a musical presentation at noon on February 23, performed by several students from Bloomsburg as well a professor from Lock Haven.

Those interested in attending can visit Bloomsburg Universities’ website here.