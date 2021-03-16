Gerrity’s offers employees and their immediate family members to be vaccinated

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Gerrity’s Supermarkets and Gerrity’s Ace Hardware are partnering with a local physician to vaccinate 400 employees and their immediate family members.

The shots will be administered at the Gerrity’s on Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming from 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17 and Sunday, March 21.

The vaccinations are restricted only for people who qualify under phase 1A.

“At this time, there are still several timeslots available, so it seems that every member of our team who is eligible will be able to get it,” said Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s.

The State has said that the Johnson &Johnson vaccines will be made available to all supermarket employees in early April. Gerrity’s is in the process of licensing both of their pharmacy locations in order to administer this vaccine to the remaining team members. The vaccine will be administered at no cost to the employees.