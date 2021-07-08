Geisinger conducting study on rare gene protecting people from obesity

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Regeneron Genetics Center partnered with Geisinger for a research study. RGC used Geisinger’s MyCode Health Initiative for data and found that there’s rare gene that protects individuals from developing obesity.

Only about 1 in 3,000 people have this gene. Over 600,000 people from the U.K., Mexico and the U.S. were a part of this study.

Geisinger is still encouraging their patients to also participate in this ongoing study. The goal is to develop treatment — either a drug, therapy or a combination of both — that mimics the rare gene that protects against obesity, to treat those with obesity.

Obesity is disease and researchers hope that this finding will change the negative stigma surrounding it.

