Geisinger announces $10 million project to update emergency department in Shamokin

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Geisinger will begin a $10 million project later this month that will expand and update the Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital emergency department.

According to a press release, the renovations will almost double the space and exam areas of the current emergency department to nearly 11,000 square feet.

This will be done by repurposing the existing space.

Also as part of the project, the emergency department will increase from nine to 19 private exam rooms. The new department will also include a five-bed rapid evaluation unit to quickly treat patients with less severe injuries and illnesses, reports say.

According to the release, work will be done in phases, and the emergency department will remain open and patient care will continue through the project.

The planned completion date for the project is expected to be early 2023.