OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A gas line was struck while crews were working in Olyphant on Thursday morning.

The line was struck when a private contractor doing water utility work, hit the line.

The 400 block of Delaware Avenue in Olyphant, where the work was being done, had already been shut down while the utility work was underway.

Crews are checking the surrounding homes to make sure no gas went into them.