PLAINS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Perennial Point Garden Center has reopened after a two-year long hiatus.

Jerry Pogzeba and Amos Valenti are lifelong friends turned business partners. Their shop re-opened mid April, preparing for the Mother’s Day weekend rush.







A lot of options to pick from, the owners suggest classics hanging baskets or perennial plants which come back year after year.

Perennial Point is open Thursday through Sunday with hopes to grow back to 7 days a week.

