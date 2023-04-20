HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Games of skill have been popping up in small businesses all over Pennsylvania.

Proponents call them entertainment but others argue they are little more than slot machines. Now, there’s a growing push in the legislature to regulate and tax them.

A very real fight is being waged in Harrisburg on if these machines should be allowed to continue without oversight.

A lot of money is at stake no matter how you look at it.

The increasingly popular skill game machines can be found in convenience stores, gas stations, and pizza shops across the commonwealth.

Players can win real cash while small businesses are known to make hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, on a weekly basis.

But while these establishments make money, the Pennsylvania lottery says it costs the lottery $170,000,000 annually in profits undercutting state-funded senior programs.

Casinos are also upset after shelling-out $50,000,000 for licenses only to see unregulated machines siphon off potential profits.

Senator Gene Yaw, who represents Lycoming, Union, Sullivan, Bradford, and Tioga counties wants to legalize, regulate and tax skill game machines and put a limit of five per establishment.

“Why are you complaining, Mr. Casino? Because you’re advertising on television. And if you’re worried about the mom-and-pop store that has five of these machines, then I almost want to say there’s something wrong with your business plan.”

By doing so, yaw estimates the state would be a big winner at roughly $300,000,000 per year. He notes the lottery and casinos have been reporting record profits.