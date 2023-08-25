SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Holy Redeemer school community is mourning the loss of its principal.

Mrs. Doreen Dougherty’s funeral will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Swoyersville on Friday.

Doreen Dougherty, a beloved principal, mother, and friend passed away over the weekend at the age of 54.

Her colleagues say she was an incredible woman with a gift for educating and helping others. At her viewing yesterday hundreds of people attended to remember Mrs. Dougherty. Friday there will be another viewing at 8:30 a.m. followed by a funeral liturgy at 10 a.m.

She was active in her church community at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville. Members of the 28/22 News staff also remember Doreen, who worked at the station for a short time in our promotions department before she became an educator.

“Mrs. Dougherty was an outstanding educator she was a caring administrator. There was never a task that was too large for her she had this constant willingness and care and concern for the students, the school families, other colleagues, and other principles in order to really give everyone the best opportunity in our schools within the catholic school system,” said Kristen Donohue the diocesan secretary of education and superintendent.

Instead of flowers, Doreen’s family asks that you consider making a donation which will be used toward a memorial scholarship fund in her honor. Donations can be made by visiting the Doreen S. Dougherty Memorial Scholarship Fund or mailing your donation to: The Doreen S. Dougherty Memorial Scholarship Fund The Luzerne Foundation at 34 S. River Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.