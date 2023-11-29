WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township received a check Tuesday to help with some upgrades.

State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski and State Senator Marty Flynn presented a check for an HVAC replacement.

The current system was installed when the building was built in 1974, so the system is in need of some upgrades.

“Feels very very good, it’s long overdue. I mean we’ve had this system since the building was built,” Wilkes-Barre Township Mayor Carl Kuren.

“Well, it’s certainly time overdue. This was done in 1974, certainly, time to upgrade it. It’s going to save them money and it’s going to actually provide them with the quality heat and air conditioning that they need in order to do their business,” said Pashinski.

The upgrade will help to improve the working conditions in the building as well as be more energy efficient saving the township money in the process.