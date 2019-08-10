From the Producer Pod: August 10-11, 2019

Hi, it is Jayne Ann Bugda from the Producers Pod!

A warm welcome to our new News Director Keith St. Peter welcome to the Eyewitness News Family!

Candy’s Place, a cancer wellness and resource center, will be the topic of conversation on this Sunday’s Newsmakers. Newsmakers is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda. Bugda will have as her guests Lisa Lisa Orlandini, Director of Candy’s Place , Robin Donahue -Candy’s Place client,

Joe Donahue (Robin’s Husband /caregiver and Dave Jenkins/ Candy’s Place Certified reflexologist. The panel will discuss the many programs and services offered at Candy’s Place for women, men and their caregivers. They will also talk about some new and exciting programs at Candy’s Place. Newsmakers will air Sunday, August 11 at 6:30 am on WYOU and will re-broadcast on Sunday, August 18 at 11:30 am on WBRE.

Join us for Williamsport Beyond Baseball 2019! Kelly Byrne and Chris Langlois are your hosts. First get to know the area better with Williamsport Chamber of Commerce President Jason Fink. Then we’ll explore the Pajama Factory with Joe Garrison. It’s a place filled with history and inspiration.

From there we will give a toast to Therapy Brewing! Chris Langlois explains how three friends came together to create a new business and craft beers. Then we’ll venture with Morgan Parrish to Williamsport’s oldest Winery Oregon Hill to learn about passion behind the fine wine of Williamsport. Our next stop is with Kelly Byrne for stop at Bastress Mountain Winery and Mountain Top Distillery- a unique pairing in a beautiful setting.

Then we are sure you will flip for the Kaos Fun Zone in Liberty Arena- Williamsport’s newest place for fun and games and more! Kelly takes us to the new place for fun for the young and the young at heart!

We will also feature the World of Little League Museum and the Thomas T. Taber Museum.

Williamsport Beyond Baseball 2019 airs Sunday, August 11, at 1:30 pm on WBRE

The Eyewitness News Morning team Chris, Kelly, Stefano will be at the Market on Monday in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Public Square. Mondays at the Market is a Health and Wellness Farmers’ Market hosted by The Health Department and The Luzerne County Medical Society. This Monday is Fitness Day!

Join Dennis Owens for Sunday’s ‘This Week in Pennsylvania”. US Congressman Fred Keller who represents the 12th Congressional District will join Dennis Owens for a discussion.

This and much more on This Week in Pennsylvania airs Sundays at 6:30 am on WBRE

*Check out Keystone Creations Exclusively here on PAHomepage- Eyewitness News Reporter Kristina Shalhoup is your guide some interesting businesses right here in NEPA

*Have you check out our new Podcasts? They are produced by Ron Williams. Interesting topics! Next month will mark 37-years since a Luzerne County man carried out one of the largest mass shootings at the time in American history. George Banks shot 13 people in a rampage in and around Wilkes-Barre in September 1982. Only one of his victims, James Olson, survived.

Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hayes and Photographer Mark Albrecht had an opportunity to sit down with Olson to and talk about that harrowing experience – and you can hear their full interview on the eyewitness news podcast right here on PA-HOMEPAGE-DOT-COM.

* Love History? Check out a new feature on PAHomepage- Eyewitness to History we go back in time and take a look at what was making news years ago!

Jane King’s KA-Ching Report is out. Click here Don’t forget to tune in for Jane King’s Reports every morning on Eyewitness News.

Director Sandy Wisnewski, Haley Bianco and Bryan Scofield checking in with this week’s PA Live Highlights!

In the PA Live Kitchen This Week- Another great week of recipes and more! Join us in the PA Live Kitchen every day at 4 pm on PA Live!

Monday Kevin’s

Tuesday Fishing Creek Lodge

Wednesday Meat Hook BBQ

Thursday Mifflin Pizza

Friday Monday’s at the Market

Don’t forget on Tuesday we try out a new product! The Tuesday Tryout on PA Live!

Got a Question?

If you have a veteran’s issue- you can call Judge Tom Munley of Veterans Views at 570-706-7418. You can also reach Judge Munley on PAHomepage.com

If you have a legal question you would like answered by Law and You team of Attorney Greg Fellerman and Attorney Ed Ciarimboli you can call 570-706-7429. You can also submit a question on PAHomepage.com

Got a question about your finances? Financial Forum with Christopher Scalese- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 am and Tuesday and Thursday during our 7 pm Newscast on WYOU

Good News- In Case You Missed It- Here are some good news and heartfelt stories you can see right here on PAHomepage!

* Kevin Hayes – got us hungry for the Little League World Series with a visit to the Little League dining hall!

* Anja Whitehead told us about the first Inclusion Festival going on this weekend at Mountain Sky in Jerymn

Don’t forget to check out the Community Link here on PAHomepage. This Weekend’s Community News Features.

*The 36th Pittston Tomato Festival will be held in downtown Pittston August Thursday, August 15 through Sunday, August 18.

* Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale Announces Auditions on Aug. 17 and 19

*– The Lewisburg Arts Council and the Folk Justice Band have joined forces for Lewistock, a special Saturday daylong music festival to celebrate the 50th anniversary of both the Lewisburg Arts Council and Woodstock, and to benefit Friends of Music in the Park. Join us on Saturday, August 24 from 11 am to 6 pm in downtown Lewisburg’s Hufnagle Park

* The Greenhouse Project is excited to offer “Low-Cost Kitchen Skills’’ on Thursday, September 5th at 6:00 p.m. at the James Barrett McNulty Greenhouse in Nay Aug Park. Guest Randy Ryan, owner of “The Kimchi Dude,” will present a program about how you can make delicious and nutritious plant based dishes in your home kitchen without spending a lot of money on expensive gadgets.

* The MPB Community Players are putting a new spin on an old favorite, and performers of all kinds are being invited to take part. After ten years of producing a “variety show,” the local theatre group is making some changes which will give more opportunities for its ensemble to be featured in duo, small group, and even solo numbers. An organizational meeting will be held Monday, August 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Catholic Social Services Family Center, 120 South Church Street, Hazleton for anyone interested in joining the cast.

