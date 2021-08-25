From Honolulu to Williamsport, Little League player talks about his trip to Central Pennsylvania

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some teams have traveled thousands of miles to play in the Little League Word Series, including 11-year-old Kamau Passi who traveled from Hawaii.

Kamau is on team Honolulu and says he is excited for this once in a lifetime opportunity. His parents say it’s been rough not seeing their son in-person during the tournament due to COVID-19 precautions.

Kamau and his team play their third game Wednesday at 7:30 against Michigan.

Jazzmyn Allen will have more on Kamau’s trip to South Williamsport on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos