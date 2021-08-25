From Honolulu to Williamsport, Little League player talks about his trip to Central Pennsylvania

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some teams have traveled thousands of miles to play in the Little League Word Series, including 11-year-old Kamau Passi who traveled from Hawaii.





Kamau is on team Honolulu and says he is excited for this once in a lifetime opportunity. His parents say it’s been rough not seeing their son in-person during the tournament due to COVID-19 precautions.

Kamau and his team play their third game Wednesday at 7:30 against Michigan.

Jazzmyn Allen will have more on Kamau’s trip to South Williamsport on later editions of Eyewitness News.