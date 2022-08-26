SCRANTON (WBRE/WYOU) — Friends of the Poor set up at 2 locations across Scranton to hand out school clothes, clear book bags stuffed with school supplies, and even food bags for those who may need it.

The clear book bags are now mandatory in the Scranton School District going into this school year, so Friends of the Poor wanted to hand out as many as possible, so no kid has to start school without one.

About a dozen volunteers from the University of Scranton helped out with the Back-to-School Drive today and Friends of the Poor tells Eyewitness News that people across Scranton are still in need of a little help.

They also had 2 additional locations set up around the city to just distribute food to families in need.

“I think at this time people are struggling, paycheck to paycheck, and this little bump, or this little help I think is, people, appreciate it, and it’s needed, much needed,” said Brian Williams, Program Director for Friends of the Poor.

They will also be holding another event on Monday, August 29.

The events will be held on August 29 at Valley View Terrance from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and in Jackson Terrance from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.