BRIAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire broke out at a home in Briar Creek Township on Thursday.

Crews were called to the home on Valley Road around 7:45 a.m.

None of the four people residing in the home were around at the time of the fire, though four dogs and three cats were lost in the fire.

A Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The status of the house is unknown at this time, the Red Cross is helping the family.