EAGLEVILLE, MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former State Attorney General Kathleen Kane is behind bars in Montgomery County.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Office of Communications confirmed with Eyewitness News that Kane was in their custody.

Kane had received a warrant for her arrest on April 27 for a probation violation after being charged with DUI in March following a two-car crash that occurred on Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue in Scranton.

Kane has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 26.