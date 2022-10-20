STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Monroe County pastor was sentenced on child sex charges this week.

Gregory Loughney was sentenced to five years probation on Wednesday and must now register as an offender under Megan’s Law.

In July, Loughney pled “no contest” to attempted corruption of minors and other charges after being caught on video by the “570 Predator Catcher” who posed as a 15-year-old boy.

Police say Loughney was exchanging “sexually explicit messages.”

Loughney was a pastor at Most Holy Trinity Parish in Cresco.