KULPMONT, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man has been charged with theft after police say he used a county gas card for personal use.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, William Kuzmick, the roadmaster for Coal Township, is said to have used the county gas card on multiple occasions for his personal vehicles.

The paperwork states at least 19 charges were made to the card between November of 2022 and January of 2023. Police say video evidence from a gas station shows Kuzmick using the card in question.

When confronted with the charges, police say Kuzmick admitted to using the card knowing it was wrong to do so.

Kuzmick has been terminated from his position and is facing multiple charges including theft and access device fraud.