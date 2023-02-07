FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The long-time dream of a mayor in Forest City is finally making some progress and is inching its way toward coming true.

The Mayor of Forest City is always working towards his dreams for the community. Now, he is working toward a promise he made since taking office in 2018.

“When I became the mayor here, quite a few years ago, my platform was I want to do something for the children,” said the Mayor of Forest City Christopher Glinton.

Work on Susquehanna County’s first community center, known as “Our Community Center” is underway as the renovations are started, but more resources are still needed.

“Hopefully we’ll get some grants in, some money, some donations and we can make this place a reality. And that’s my heartfelt dream. I want to see a community center in forest city,” says Mayor Glinton.

There is plenty of support from the community local businesses have jumped at the opportunity to help get the center started.

“We came here and opened up we just felt like this community has really welcomed us with open arms and we just can’t wait to be more involved than we already are,” added Kristin Bryant, the Head Chef at K&J’s Kitchen.

“I think it’s actually great that the kids are gonna have a place to go in this community because for so long they haven’t had an outlet to go anywhere,” said Ursula Tracy, a licensed professional counselor at Tusk Counseling.

But the center is not only for children.

“This is going to be a community center where everyone can be a part of it. Whether you’re straight, gay, bi, whatever. That doesn’t matter. We’re all human beings, we all have to respect each other and that’s what we’re promoting,” Mayor Glinton continued.

It is being built around having an inclusive environment and will host services and programs for the LGBTQ+ community.

Plans also consist of a coffee shop open to all and even a senior citizen daycare for those who need an extra hand.

‘Our Community Center’ is eager to open its doors and welcome all members of the community to a place that will be home to everyone.

To donate to “Our Community Center” so they can reach their goal or to keep an eye out for future events, visit their Facebook page for more information.