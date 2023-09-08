EYEWITNESS SPORTS (WBRE/WYOU) — A frightening moment on Friday Night at a football game in Snyder County.

A player collapsed on the field, stunning the fans and players on both sides.

However, details are limited at this time, but here’s what we do know.

911 officials tell 28/22 News one person was transported to the hospital just before 9:30 p.m.

During the game with 12 seconds left on the clock, a player from Jersey Shore collapsed as he walked to the sideline.

An EMS crew immediately tended to him. The player was then taken into an ambulance, and later to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials note, his condition is not known at this time.

Players and coaches from both Selinsgrove and Jersey Shore gathered in a moment of prayer.

Team officials decided to call the game in a tie.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as more news becomes available to us.