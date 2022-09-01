WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — August 31 was the last day of national Black-Owned Business Month and the new owners of a food truck are bringing some of their cultures to the area through their cuisine.

Caribbean Touch food truck is a cross between Spanish and Caribbean-styled food with a variety of dishes.

Husband and Wife Eric and Carrie Christie started the business about four months ago and set up in several locations throughout the Williamsport area.

“He loves to cook, he loves to serve and feed people, and it gives some joy to just bring his culture into Williamsport,” Carrie said.

The couple said it’s a great way to embrace diversity by bringing people together with food.