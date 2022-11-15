MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For the last fifty years, Monroe County Meals on Wheels has provided food and services to hundreds of people in the Poconos.

Battling inflation and supply chain issues officials say demand is at its highest now more than ever.

As it serves more than 220 people each and every week, they have a call out to the community for help to give some holiday cheer.

Reporter Sydney Kostus will have more on how you can lend a helping hand in later editions of Eyewitness News.

To learn more about Monroe County Meals on Wheels holiday gift drive, you can head to their website.