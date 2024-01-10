TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Reflections of the traffic lights flash against water in Tannersville Wednesday morning, but it’s not a body of water. It’s flooding from Pocono Creek.

The flooding started around 8 pm Tuesday. The water quickly filled up the parking lot of Smuggler’s Cove restaurant and then made its way onto Route 611, impacting the morning commute.

Road closures stood in place blocking off part of Route 611 and Warner Road to drivers.

Emergency management crews and the Pocono Township police department monitored the area as some drivers continued to drive through the flooded waters.

It was an area of concern Pocono Township officials told us about Monday night as they prepared for the storm.

The owner of Smuggler’s Cove, Christopher Sarajian, tells 28/22 News he’s put thousands of dollars into trying to solve the issue.

“We fixed the stream to keep. The water was coming into my restaurant and flooding everything out the whole corner here, but it still doesn’t fix the fact that the water has to go through the culvert over there.”

Sarajian says he’s calling for more support to fix the problem.

“Pocono township’s been great. Monroe County Conservation District has been great, but they don’t have the money. You know, so state or federal, somebody has to step up.”

In the meantime, he says fortunately no damage was caused to the restaurant and will remain open.

“You can control the weather, right? All you can do is mediate the circumstances.”

Emergency crews want to remind drivers to not drive through the flooded waters.