Flood walls go up along Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the remnants of Ida expected to hit our area Wednesday into Thursday, Luzerne County has already started to prepare for what is to come.

Flood prevention doors have been closed on South River Street in Wilkes-Barre along the the Susquehanna River.

Officials say the flood walls were closed by the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority. They are preparing for the possibility of several inches of rain as Ida comes through our area.

“Well we are always prepared and unfortunately we have had a lot of experience with either river flooding or flash flooding in Luzerne County, unfortunately, so a lot of the preparations are already made,” said Lucy Morgan Director of Emergency Management for Luzerne County.

As of Monday night, Ida continues to make its way inland.