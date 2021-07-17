Flood potential this Saturday

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) – With showers and thunderstorms expected Saturday, there are multiple flood watches in effect starting at 2 p.m. for much of our area.

As a frontal boundary stalls over Pennsylvania, showers and thunderstorms continue to develop Saturday. Some storms may become locally strong or severe with threats of flooding and strong wind gusts.

Areas that have already experienced flooding this past week should monitor conditions, as the ground is already well saturated and more prone to flood with high rainfall Saturday.

Temperatures will be around average in the mid 80s, but the humidity will make it feel quite uncomfortable outside.

Flood watches are expected to expire late Saturday night.