LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of road was closed in Luzerne County after a truck carrying water flipped onto its roof.

The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Wilson Street in Larksville.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that the truck lost its brakes while going down the hill and flipped onto its roof.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Wilson Street was closed off while crews worked the scene.