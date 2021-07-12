Flash flooding potential with storms Monday

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE 28/WYOU 22) — After numerous severe warned storms Sunday, Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania are bracing for additional strong storms this Monday.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of our area starting at 2 p.m. Monday through early Tuesday morning.

Areas that experienced heavy rain Sunday, along with spots that are prone to flooding, should especially monitor the area as rain occurs.

 The primary threats include hail, heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding and strong wind gusts.

While the isolated tornado threat is low, it is nonzero. 

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar with the threats for more showers and thunderstorms.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available. For the latest severe weather alerts, click the link below.

