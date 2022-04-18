POCONOS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A $1.3 billion resort is coming to the Pocono Mountains.

Monday at the Kalahari Resort, Congressman Matt Cartwright and local officials announced plans to bring a first-of-its-kind Margaritaville Resort Village to the Poconos.

More jobs, tourists and dollars to the Pocono Mountains region were announced Monday as a first-of-its-kind Margaritaville Resort is set to debut in the area.

The new property will pay tribute to the Pocono Manor Inn, a staple in the area until it burned down in 2019.

“A 1.3 billion dollar investment to come to the Poconos with a brand that’s not only known nationwide, but worldwide, is incredibly exciting for the Pocono Mountains,” says Chris Barrett, CEO/Director of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau

Barrett, with the Pocono Mountains Visitor Bureau, was at the press conference for the resort, he says this will be a great addition to the already strong line of attractions the area holds.

“the 4.2 billion dollars that 30 million guests… a lot of that stays right here and provides jobs and livelihoods for a lot of folks.”

The Margaritaville Resort Village will include tiny home bungalows, a campground, and an Amtrak station.

Congressman Matt Cartwright has been behind the push for adding a passenger rail service in NEPA to New York and New Jersey.

“They’re very excited about the idea of getting passenger rail through this area because after all it’s going to bring customers, it’s going to bring people that will spend their dollars here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Cartwright tells Eyewitness News we’ll get the final word on if the train will be making its way to the Poconos sometime in 2023, but this resort shows the market’s potential.

Congressman Cartwright says “the whole idea that trains full of customers and tourists coming to this area to spend their money, there’s no doubt that idea is spurring this kind of economic activity already.”

The Margaritaville resort village is set to break ground in 2023, with a projected opening of mid-2024.