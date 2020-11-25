Firefighters respond to Scranton High School after air conditioner fire

The air conditioner caused smoke to travel into the building, filling some of the rooms

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Firefighters responded to Scranton High School Wednesday after an air conditioning unit burned out.

Acting Fire Chief John Judge told Eyewitness News the burn out caused smoke to travel into the building through vents and filled some of the rooms in the school. Chief Judge said the situation was under control.

There were not many students in the building at the time and got out safely.

The fire department did a sweep of the school to check if fire or smoke spread further into the building.