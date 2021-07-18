Firefighters respond to electrical fire at Skateaway

WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Crews responded to an apparent electrical fire at a local roller rink.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Saturday at Skateaway on Blackman Street. Wilkes-Barre Township and Hanover Township Fire departments responded.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Chief, the fire happened outside of the roller rink and was electrical in nature. He says the sign attached to the side of the building caught fire. The fire did not spread to the interior of the building.

No injuries were reported. No one was inside the roller rink when the fire started.