KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Firefighters were on the move early Sunday morning in Luzerne County.

Officials say crews were dispatched to the home on Heights Drive, Kingston Township, around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, that’s the same time a heavy line of thunderstorms moved through the region.

Firefighters tell Eyewitness News they believe lightning potentially caused the fire.

Multiple fire departments responded to help put out the blaze.

Firefighters say the home is severely damaged.