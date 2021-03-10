EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The fire marshal is investigating an Edwardsville home after police say a small fire was set on the second floor of the home.
Police say they will have more details shortly.
- Clarks Summit man shares experience with COVID a year after pandemic’s start
- ‘It’s just plain awful’: 70 West Virginia healthcare facilities failed to report COVID-19 deaths, governor says
- Fire marshal investigating fire in Edwardsville home
- Police: Man shot in the leg in Wilkes-Barre, suspect drives off
- Stimulus checks approved: How much will you get and when will you get it?