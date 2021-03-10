Fire marshal investigating fire in Edwardsville home

Local News
EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The fire marshal is investigating an Edwardsville home after police say a small fire was set on the second floor of the home.

Police say they will have more details shortly.

