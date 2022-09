DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in Dunmore causes the Dunmore Fire Department to temporarily close Madison Ave.





At approximately 11:30 a.m., A minor residential fire with no visible flame had firefighters respond and work to open a wall of a Madison Avenue residence to get to the source.

The flames had since been put out and Madison Avenue reopened for travel around 12:25 p.m.

There were no injuries reported and the family are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.