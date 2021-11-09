Fire displaces two adults, four children in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two adults and four children are displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday morning in Hazleton.

Crews were dispatched around 5:45 to West 17th Street for reported heavy smoke conditions and fire.

Fire crews say the fire was mainly restricted to the rear of the home, but the rest of the structure sustained smoke and water damage.

There were no reported injuries. The affected family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal will be investigating, but the fire is not considered suspicious at this time.