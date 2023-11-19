AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters battled a blaze that left a house in ruin in Avoca Sunday night.

Officials tell 28/22 News the fire broke out Sunday around 8:30 p.m. along the 600 block of York Avenue.

Avoca firefighters on scene say one man was home at the time and he was taken to the hospital to be treated for breathing in smoke.

The house was destroyed in the blaze and the fire is under investigation, according to crews on scene.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.