WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home is left damaged after a fire in Luzerne County.

Flames were seen coming from the roof of the home on Blackman Street in Wilkes-Barre just before midnight on Sunday.

The fire chief tells Eyewitness News two adults and three children live at the home but no one was inside at the time.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control, but there is heavy damage to the attic and the roof.

It’s still unclear what sparked the flames.