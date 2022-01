DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire damaged a home Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County.

According to crews on the scene, the call initially came in around 11:45 a.m. When crews arrived, smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof.





The owners of the building were not at home when the fire broke out and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.