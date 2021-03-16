Fire damages home in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A home was damaged by flames in Hazle Township.
Officials say they responded to West Green Street after flames broke out in the attic of a multi-family duplex around 5:00 p.m.
There has been no word on injuries or the cause of the blaze.
