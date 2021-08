SOUTH MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews worked late Thursday night into Friday putting out a fire that started at South Montrose Community Church on Route 29 in South Montrose.





Eyewitness News is told the fire began around 10 p.m. in the steeple of the church and may have been the result of a lightning strike.

No one was inside of the church at the time of the fire.