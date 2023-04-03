SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire broke out at a church in Selinsgrove on Monday.

According to the pastor of the church, the fire started around 10:00 a.m. in the basement.

There is no exterior damage, but the assistant fire chief says that there is extensive damage to the inside of the church.

The church will not be able to hold Easter mass. The pastor tells Eyewitness News she is still unsure of what Easter Sunday will look like.

