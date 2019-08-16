Fire at laundromat

Wyoming, Luzerne County (WBRE/WYOU) – Firefighters were called to the 8th Street Laundromat in Wyoming early Friday.

Fire Officials tell us two fire trucks collided while responding to the scene. No one was hurt.

A firefighter was injured when he was hit while cleaning up a hose at the fire scene.

A police officer and a man at the scene were both injured in a scuffle. That man was arrested after being uncooperative. He refused to leave the property.

The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined.

A State Police Fire Marshal will investigate.