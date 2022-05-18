WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 66th Fine Arts Fiesta is coming back in full swing on Thursday, May 19, until Sunday, May 22.

The Fine Arts Fiesta is Pennsylvania’s oldest full-scale arts festival and is returning this weekend for its 66th year.

The city has already started preparing for the event by shutting down some parts of Public Square until Monday, May 23.

Below is a map of what parts of the square are closed off.

Go to the Fine Arts Fiesta’s website for more information on who’s performing, what food vendors will be there, and the full schedule of the event.