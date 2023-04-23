WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tradition at a local church is back on track following the pandemic. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller had the honor of serving as principal speaker at Sunday’s Corpus Christi Father and Son/Daughter Breakfast in West Pittston.

Families had the opportunity to enjoy some food and fellowship.

Organizers consider the event a fun social affair which helps strengthen bonds among parishioners.

It’s something that was missed the past two years because of pandemic concerns.

“It’s a sense of togetherness, family. It’s trying to get that, you know, get the young crowd involved with their parents and it’s the tradition. We’ve had the tradition for years and years here,” said Jerry Yakobitis, President of the Corpus Christi Parish Holy Name Society.

Sunday marked the 35th year the parish has held the family breakfast in Luzerne County.