Fatal wrong-way crash closes section of Route 6 in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A deadly wrong-way crash shut down a section of the Casey Highway in Lackawanna County overnight.

The crash happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday near the Jermyn/Mayfield exit on Route 6.

State police tell Eyewitness News a man driving a pickup truck was going the wrong way when he collided with a vehicle carrying propane tanks.

The man died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle had to be freed by first responders and was taken to the hospital with injuries.

A state police reconstruction and forensics team are investigating.