WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the calm before the storm Thursday morning at Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Summer is in full swing and the farmers market is making its annual return.

“We love coming to the farmers market. My family loves to come here, my parents, my kids, my wife.”

Mike Slusser is the special events coordinator for the city of Wilkes-Barre. He says stopping by the farmers market is a tradition in his family and he’s grateful to help organize the event for the first time this season.

“You get to just say, ‘Oh, I love to do this, let me see how I can make it better’ and that really makes it so much fun.”

The weekly event runs through November, this season showcases different food vendors, farmers, and live music.

A pull to the square that Shelby Monk with the diamond city partnership says is bringing life to downtown shops.

“To have this happening every Thursday for multiple months at a time is exactly what we need in this type of area.” . . . “It’s really important for us to drive people to our center city to patronize these businesses. Perhaps they come and they grab their food and then they’ll walk down to the beehive gift shop for example, but it’s all about making those connections.”

So whether you stop by for fresh produce or to enjoy the outdoors. Slusser says the draw to downtown helps everyone take part in the fun.

“Support your local business, support your local produce, your local farmers. You know this is directly from the farmers, it doesn’t get any fresher than that.”

The farmers market runs every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until November.